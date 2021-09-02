CBC.network Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $150,724.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

