CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 87,382 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

