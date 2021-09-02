CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTGLY. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

