Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.03 on Thursday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.