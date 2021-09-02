Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.10

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.24), with a volume of 9065450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.25 ($1.31).

CEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

