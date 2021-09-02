Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 5,302 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

