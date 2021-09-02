Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CPF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 108,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,851. The stock has a market cap of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

