Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.