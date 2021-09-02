Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $118.06 million and $1.40 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,565,758 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

