Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $189.44 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $189.44 or 0.00390042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $17,774.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,800 coins and its circulating supply is 7,800 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.