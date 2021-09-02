Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Ceridian HCM worth $33,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

CDAY stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

