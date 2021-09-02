CHADS VC Hits One Day Volume of $282.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $282.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.