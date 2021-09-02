Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and $6.55 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.