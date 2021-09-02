Chainlink Hits One Day Volume of $1.63 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00147130 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.