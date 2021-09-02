Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 570,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

