Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Down 1.4%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.25. 30,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 19,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.