ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.86% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

