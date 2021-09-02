ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $21.23

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $23.96. ChargePoint shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 334,297 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

