Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post $173.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.06 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Chegg reported sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $991.46 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 22.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chegg by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chegg by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -208.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. Chegg has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

