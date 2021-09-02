Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Chegg worth $119,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chegg by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.32, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

