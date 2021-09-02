Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 176,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.19. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

