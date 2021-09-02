Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 199,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,248,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

