Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.34% of Chewy worth $113,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 88.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,371.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

