Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,371.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.