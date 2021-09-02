Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $86.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price dropped by Cfra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.59. 626,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,988.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 182,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

