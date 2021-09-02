Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.43, but opened at $78.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 206,145 shares traded.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,992.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

