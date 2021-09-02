Chia Network (XCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $355.41 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $224.63 or 0.00454939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $355.41 million and approximately $25.64 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.