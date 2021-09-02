Chimpion (BNANA) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Chimpion has a total market cap of $103.28 million and approximately $899,845.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00006639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

