China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,282,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 6,071,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLLF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

