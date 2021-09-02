China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,282,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 6,071,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMLLF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
