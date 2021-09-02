Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11,281.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $176,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,902.80. The stock had a trading volume of 144,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,873. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,762.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,542.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

