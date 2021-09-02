Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Trading Up 1.3%

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.14 and last traded at C$15.11. Approximately 527,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 465,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.