Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $53.88

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.88 or 0.00108737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $4,776.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

