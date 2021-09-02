Chromia (CHR) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $187.09 million and approximately $65.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00119416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00807966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047551 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

