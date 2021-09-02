CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. CHS has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

