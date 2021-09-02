Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.