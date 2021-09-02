Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 495,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.551 per share. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 82.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

