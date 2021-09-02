CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS ANCUF traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.