Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.34. Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded up $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $218.40. 95,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.