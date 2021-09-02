Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 349,525 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.29% of Cimarex Energy worth $96,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,808,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

