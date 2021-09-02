Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.82. 13,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,206,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -203.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

