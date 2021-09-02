Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.82. 13,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,206,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -203.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
