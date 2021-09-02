Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.38. 305,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $398.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,654.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cintas by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 55.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

