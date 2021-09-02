Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of C opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

