City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CHCO stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. City has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.