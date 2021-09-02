Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 4,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 31,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

