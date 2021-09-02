Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,316.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

