Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $886.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 881 ($11.51), with a volume of 209421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($11.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £897.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

