CloakCoin Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $4,375.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023802 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,694,035 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

