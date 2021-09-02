Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) rose 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 33,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,367,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $264,279,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $10,676,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $687,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.