Cloudbric (CLBK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $297,421.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Cloudbric has a market cap of $8.17 million and $297,421.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

