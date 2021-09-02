Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $232.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.80 million and the lowest is $231.38 million. Cloudera posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cloudera by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

